New Real-World Evidence Further Demonstrates the Clinical Utility of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test, Beyond Clinical Risk Factors, in Guiding Chemotherapy Treatment Decisions in Patients with Early-stage Breast Cancer

- Study in over 500 patients with node-negative or node-positive disease highlights impact of the test on treatment decisions, reducing potential over- and under-treatment and leading to a 23.5% net reduction in chemotherapy recommendations

GENEVA, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences today announced results from a prospective decision impact study1 presented at the virtual European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC-12), being held October 2-3. The findings are consistent with previous studies and further support the clinical utility of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test to optimise chemotherapy recommendations in patients with early-stage, hormone-receptor positive, HER-2 negative breast cancer with or without lymph node involvement.

The study was conducted between 2016 and 2019 in 15 certified breast cancer centers across Germany. The analysis presented at EBCC-12 includes 567 patients – 403 with node-negative (N0) disease and 167 with one to three positive nodes. Results showed that treatment recommendations changed for 33.5% of patients based on their Recurrence Score results, and that using the test to guide treatment decisions resulted in a net reduction in chemotherapy recommendations of 23.5%. These changes in treatment recommendations could well have been greater in patients with N0 disease if the decision-making criteria (Recurrence Score groups) based on results from the landmark TAILORx study, which was published2 in 2018, had been applied at the time of the study.

"These important results show the value of the Oncotype DX test to best select patients for chemotherapy and to avoid potential over- as well as under-treatment by adding genomic information and not relying only on traditional clinical parameters," said Prof. Dr Marc Thill, lead study author and chief physician of the Clinic for Gynecology and Gynecological Oncology at the Agaplesion Markus Krankenhaus in Frankfurt, Germany. "The use of this test allows us to tailor treatment plans more accurately to suit the needs of individual patients, and to use resources more effectively."