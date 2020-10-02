 

New Real-World Evidence Further Demonstrates the Clinical Utility of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test, Beyond Clinical Risk Factors, in Guiding Chemotherapy Treatment Decisions in Patients with Early-stage Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 15:49  |  51   |   |   

- Study in over 500 patients with node-negative or node-positive disease highlights impact of the test on treatment decisions, reducing potential over- and under-treatment and leading to a 23.5% net reduction in chemotherapy recommendations

- Publication shows that Recurrence Score results do not correlate with clinical pathologic parameters

GENEVA, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences today announced results from a prospective decision impact study1 presented at the virtual European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC-12), being held October 2-3. The findings are consistent with previous studies and further support the clinical utility of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test to optimise chemotherapy recommendations in patients with early-stage, hormone-receptor positive, HER-2 negative breast cancer with or without lymph node involvement.

Exact Sciences Corporation Logo

The study was conducted between 2016 and 2019 in 15 certified breast cancer centers across Germany. The analysis presented at EBCC-12 includes 567 patients – 403 with node-negative (N0) disease and 167 with one to three positive nodes. Results showed that treatment recommendations changed for 33.5% of patients based on their Recurrence Score results, and that using the test to guide treatment decisions resulted in a net reduction in chemotherapy recommendations of 23.5%. These changes in treatment recommendations could well have been greater in patients with N0 disease if the decision-making criteria (Recurrence Score groups) based on results from the landmark TAILORx study, which was published2 in 2018, had been applied at the time of the study.

"These important results show the value of the Oncotype DX test to best select patients for  chemotherapy and to avoid potential over- as well as under-treatment by adding genomic information and not relying only on traditional clinical parameters," said Prof. Dr Marc Thill, lead study author and chief physician of the Clinic for Gynecology and Gynecological Oncology at the Agaplesion Markus Krankenhaus in Frankfurt, Germany. "The use of this test allows us to tailor treatment plans more accurately to suit the needs of individual patients, and to use resources more effectively." 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giift launches "GiiftPay"
VG Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $480 Million Initial Public Offering
Kameleoon delivers ROI of 291% and $5.8 million in benefits to enterprise organizations according ...
Point Of Care Testing Market is Expected To Grow USD 35,403.58 Million By The End Of 2025 - ...
First Independence Bank selects suite of Finastra solutions to grow its retail business
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation Announces the Acquisition of Murphy Pipeline Contractors
Renowned Master Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic launches MAKEUP BY MARIO
Rising Consumer Preference toward Touch-Free Washrooms Boosts Demand Avenues in Bathroom Products Market: TMR
iHerb Commits US $100 Million Investment in Russia to Better Serve Russian Communities
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Adecco Group Announces Jordan Topoleski, 20, from the United States as 2020 "CEO for One Month"
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease