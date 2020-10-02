Advance Auto Parts Names Mann + Hummel 2020 Vendor of the Year

The 2020 Vendor of the Year award was presented to Mann + Hummel, a global leader and expert in the field of filtration and the maker of Purolator filters. Mann + Hummel, which has been a partner of Advance for more than 35 years, was recognized for its innovative solutions that have helped Advance’s sales and market share growth.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, presented its 2020 Vendor of the Year awards during the company’s annual Vendor Summit held virtually this year in Raleigh, N.C. During the event, Advance honored a number of its vendors for their partnership and performance.

“In this unprecedented year, every one of our vendor partners played a vital role in our ability to meet the needs of our customers,” said Mike Broderick, Executive Vice President, Merchandising and Store Operations Support at Advance. “We are able to offer the best parts selection in the industry because of the partnership with our vendor partners. We thank everyone who attended the Virtual Supplier Summit and congratulate Mann + Hummel and all of this year’s award winners.”

Advance named AkzoNobel the 2020 New Vendor of the Year for its commitment to training, sales support and marketing support, including hosting flexible and highly informative training programs at their facilities around the country.

Valvoline was named the 2020 DIY Excellence Vendor of the Year for its willingness to work with Advance on product costs as commodities fluctuated and for its best-in-class training and customer service. The Professional Excellence Vendor of the Year was awarded to AC Delco. With the addition of 2,300 SKUs to its catalog in 2019, AC Delco helped Advance’s channel growth and sales growth across all banners.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 11, 2020, Advance operated 4,819 stores and 167 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,262 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services and online shopping for parts, accessories, and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

