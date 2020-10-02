 

Advance Auto Parts Names Mann + Hummel 2020 Vendor of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 15:56  |  36   |   |   

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, presented its 2020 Vendor of the Year awards during the company’s annual Vendor Summit held virtually this year in Raleigh, N.C. During the event, Advance honored a number of its vendors for their partnership and performance.

The 2020 Vendor of the Year award was presented to Mann + Hummel, a global leader and expert in the field of filtration and the maker of Purolator filters. Mann + Hummel, which has been a partner of Advance for more than 35 years, was recognized for its innovative solutions that have helped Advance’s sales and market share growth.

“In this unprecedented year, every one of our vendor partners played a vital role in our ability to meet the needs of our customers,” said Mike Broderick, Executive Vice President, Merchandising and Store Operations Support at Advance. “We are able to offer the best parts selection in the industry because of the partnership with our vendor partners. We thank everyone who attended the Virtual Supplier Summit and congratulate Mann + Hummel and all of this year’s award winners.”

Advance named AkzoNobel the 2020 New Vendor of the Year for its commitment to training, sales support and marketing support, including hosting flexible and highly informative training programs at their facilities around the country.

Valvoline was named the 2020 DIY Excellence Vendor of the Year for its willingness to work with Advance on product costs as commodities fluctuated and for its best-in-class training and customer service. The Professional Excellence Vendor of the Year was awarded to AC Delco. With the addition of 2,300 SKUs to its catalog in 2019, AC Delco helped Advance’s channel growth and sales growth across all banners.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of July 11, 2020, Advance operated 4,819 stores and 167 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,262 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services and online shopping for parts, accessories, and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Advance Auto Parts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Advance Auto Parts Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023
28.09.20
Advance Auto Parts Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023
22.09.20
Advance Auto Parts Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 4.50% Senior Unsecured Notes Due December 1, 2023