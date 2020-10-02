 

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Pre-IND Meeting Request Granted by FDA for the Study of Brilacidin for the Treatment of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 16:00  |  49   |   |   

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that earlier this week the Company submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA in advance of a planned study of Brilacidin, a defensin-mimetic drug candidate, for the treatment of COVID-19. The request for the pre-IND meeting follows the FDA guidance issued in May 2020, “COVID-19 Public Health Emergency: General Considerations for Pre-IND Meeting Requests for COVID-19 Related Drugs and Biological Products”. Confirmation of the meeting being granted by FDA, with return of written responses, has been received.

In the application, the Company has requested regulatory guidance on its planned Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Brilacidin in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Target enrollment is 120 patients, with a planned interim analysis. 

Extensive pre-clinical research, nearing completion, conducted at independent laboratories reinforces the antiviral potential of Brilacidin against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Numerous hospitals and provider networks domestically and abroad have expressed a strong interest in participating in the Brilacidin for COVID-19 clinical trial. Given such interest in Brilacidin, the Company anticipates the planned COVID-19 trial can be rapidly recruited and completed.

Global COVID-19 Cases and Mortality

An online tool tracking COVID-19 cases and mortality, both in the U.S. and globally, can be found on the Company’s website (http://www.ipharminc.com), and at the following link: https://ipixcovid19tracker.com/

Alerts
Sign-up for Innovation Pharmaceuticals email alerts is available at:
http://www.ipharminc.com/email-alerts/

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious disease, and dermatologic diseases. Brilacidin, a versatile compound with broad therapeutic potential, is in a new chemical class called defensin-mimetics. A Phase 2 trial of Brilacidin as an oral rinse for the prevention of Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in patients with Head and Neck Cancer, met its primary and secondary endpoints, including reducing the incidence of SOM. The Company plans to advance Brilacidin oral rinse into Phase 3 development, subject to available financial resources. Positive results were also observed in a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept trial treating patients locally with Brilacidin for Ulcerative Proctitis/Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis (UP/UPS). Brilacidin for UP/UPS was licensed to Alfasigma S.p.A. in July 2019. A Phase 2b trial of Brilacidin showed a single intravenous dose of the drug delivered comparable outcomes to a seven-day dosing regimen of the FDA-approved blockbuster daptomycin in treating Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection. Brilacidin, based on promising in vitro antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Kevetrin is a novel anti-cancer drug shown to modulate p53, often referred to as the “Guardian Angel Gene” due to its crucial role in controlling cell mutations and has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial in Ovarian Cancer. More information is available on the Company website at www.IPharmInc.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Laboratory Testing of Brilacidin for COVID-19 in Combination with Remdesivir Reduces Viral Load by Nearly 100 Percent
08.09.20
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Independent Research on Kevetrin, the Company’s p53 Drug Candidate, in Oncology Reports