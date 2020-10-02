Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Pre-IND Meeting Request Granted by FDA for the Study of Brilacidin for the Treatment of COVID-19

In the application, the Company has requested regulatory guidance on its planned Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Brilacidin in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Target enrollment is 120 patients, with a planned interim analysis.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that earlier this week the Company submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA in advance of a planned study of Brilacidin, a defensin-mimetic drug candidate, for the treatment of COVID-19. The request for the pre-IND meeting follows the FDA guidance issued in May 2020, “COVID-19 Public Health Emergency: General Considerations for Pre-IND Meeting Requests for COVID-19 Related Drugs and Biological Products”. Confirmation of the meeting being granted by FDA, with return of written responses, has been received.

Extensive pre-clinical research, nearing completion, conducted at independent laboratories reinforces the antiviral potential of Brilacidin against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Numerous hospitals and provider networks domestically and abroad have expressed a strong interest in participating in the Brilacidin for COVID-19 clinical trial. Given such interest in Brilacidin, the Company anticipates the planned COVID-19 trial can be rapidly recruited and completed.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a world-class portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, infectious disease, and dermatologic diseases. Brilacidin, a versatile compound with broad therapeutic potential, is in a new chemical class called defensin-mimetics. A Phase 2 trial of Brilacidin as an oral rinse for the prevention of Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in patients with Head and Neck Cancer, met its primary and secondary endpoints, including reducing the incidence of SOM. The Company plans to advance Brilacidin oral rinse into Phase 3 development, subject to available financial resources. Positive results were also observed in a Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept trial treating patients locally with Brilacidin for Ulcerative Proctitis/Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis (UP/UPS). Brilacidin for UP/UPS was licensed to Alfasigma S.p.A. in July 2019. A Phase 2b trial of Brilacidin showed a single intravenous dose of the drug delivered comparable outcomes to a seven-day dosing regimen of the FDA-approved blockbuster daptomycin in treating Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infection. Brilacidin, based on promising in vitro antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Kevetrin is a novel anti-cancer drug shown to modulate p53, often referred to as the “Guardian Angel Gene” due to its crucial role in controlling cell mutations and has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial in Ovarian Cancer. More information is available on the Company website at www.IPharmInc.com.