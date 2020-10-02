 

Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn concludes market-making agreements for covered bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 15:57  |  33   |   |   

Landsbankinn hf. has signed market-making agreements with Arion bank hf., Islandsbanki hf. and Kvika bank hf. regarding covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. The covered bonds are listed on NASDAQ Iceland and the market makers’ obligations in accordance with the agreement will become effective on 5 October 2020.

Prior to market opening each business day, the market makers will place bid and ask orders for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. The minimum nominal amount of orders shall be based on the size of each series in accordance with the following:

Size of series (bn.ISK) Order size (m.ISK)
0 - 5 20
5 - 10 60
10 + 80


The minimum nominal amount of orders in the series LBANK CBI 28 shall be ISK 40m.

Individual market makers are released from their obligations on a particular trading day once the trading volume (specified as “AUTO”) of that particular market maker totals ISK 500m for all series of covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.

The maximum spread between bid and ask orders is determined by time to maturity on a given day, in accordance with the following table:

Time to maturity Maximum spread
0 - 6 months Unspecified
6 months - 2 years 0.20%
2 - 4 years 0.30%
4 - 6 years 0.35%
6 - 9 years 0.60%
9 - 12 years 0.70%
12 - 18 years 1.00%
18 years or longer 1.15%

Inflation-linked series that are prohibited from further issuance, according to the Central Bank of Iceland’s rule no. 492/2001 on indexation of savings and loans, as subsequently amended, are exempt from the aforementioned obligations on maximum spread.

In conjunction with the market-making agreements, Landsbankinn will provide the market makers with bond lending facilities under which each market maker can borrow up to 320m in each benchmark series, and series previously defined as benchmark series.


Landsbankinn 3,00 % bis 04/22 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results
11.09.20
Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds
10.09.20
Landsbankinn hf.: Landsbankinn‘s updated funding plan for 2020
03.09.20
Landsbankinn hf.: Supplement to the base prospectus for covered bond programme