Amazon Music Partners with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to Exclusively Remaster and Deliver Thousands of Songs and Albums at the Highest Quality Streaming Audio Available

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Music today announced a partnership with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to remaster thousands of songs and albums to Ultra High Definition, upgrading the digital streaming audio quality of these songs to the highest available. For the first time, fans will be able to stream music from artists across a broad range of genres and eras, with all of the depth, vibrancy, and emotion from their original recordings, launching exclusively on Amazon Music HD. In addition, music from artists including Eagles, Elton John, Linkin Park, Tom Petty, Ariana Grande, Jon Pardi, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Lil Tecca, Selena Gomez, Post Malone and more has been remixed in 3D Audio formats including Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA, offering a truly immersive listening experience for customers. Learn more about Amazon Music HD here.

“We launched Amazon Music HD last year with a promise to always offer our customers the best quality recording available for streaming,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With this partnership, we are building upon that promise by upgrading existing recordings to make the listening experience even better, and preserving artistic legacy for future generations. We are thrilled to have the support from Universal Music and Warner Music to deliver key recordings from their catalogs, exclusively for Amazon Music customers. We’ll continue to work with more labels to upgrade the digital quality of even more audio recordings, and provide customers with all of the emotion, power, clarity, and nuance of original recordings across all genres.”

With Amazon Music HD, customers can already stream 5 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz. Customers can also stream more than 60 million lossless High Definition songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality), and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. Now, Amazon Music is making the biggest catalog of Ultra HD music even bigger, revealing nuances that were once flattened in files compressed for digital streaming or CD manufacturing. All titles resulting from this Ultra HD music partnership will be delivered in 24 bit and 96 kHz or 192 kHz. Hundreds of albums including Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon: The End of Day; Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York; Waylon Jennings’ Don’t Think Twice; Diana Ross’ Diana & Marvin; B.B. King’s Lucille; Lady Gaga’s Joanne; Ariana Grande’s debut album, Yours Truly; 2 Chainz’ The Play Don’t Care who Makes It; J. Cole’s album KOD; and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Natty Dread, have already been remastered and will soon be available to stream in Ultra HD.