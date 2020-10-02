 

Amazon Music Partners with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to Exclusively Remaster and Deliver Thousands of Songs and Albums at the Highest Quality Streaming Audio Available

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 16:00  |  37   |   |   

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Music today announced a partnership with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to remaster thousands of songs and albums to Ultra High Definition, upgrading the digital streaming audio quality of these songs to the highest available. For the first time, fans will be able to stream music from artists across a broad range of genres and eras, with all of the depth, vibrancy, and emotion from their original recordings, launching exclusively on Amazon Music HD. In addition, music from artists including Eagles, Elton John, Linkin Park, Tom Petty, Ariana Grande, Jon Pardi, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Lil Tecca, Selena Gomez, Post Malone and more has been remixed in 3D Audio formats including Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA, offering a truly immersive listening experience for customers. Learn more about Amazon Music HD here.

“We launched Amazon Music HD last year with a promise to always offer our customers the best quality recording available for streaming,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “With this partnership, we are building upon that promise by upgrading existing recordings to make the listening experience even better, and preserving artistic legacy for future generations. We are thrilled to have the support from Universal Music and Warner Music to deliver key recordings from their catalogs, exclusively for Amazon Music customers. We’ll continue to work with more labels to upgrade the digital quality of even more audio recordings, and provide customers with all of the emotion, power, clarity, and nuance of original recordings across all genres.”

With Amazon Music HD, customers can already stream 5 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz. Customers can also stream more than 60 million lossless High Definition songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality), and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. Now, Amazon Music is making the biggest catalog of Ultra HD music even bigger, revealing nuances that were once flattened in files compressed for digital streaming or CD manufacturing. All titles resulting from this Ultra HD music partnership will be delivered in 24 bit and 96 kHz or 192 kHz. Hundreds of albums including Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon: The End of Day; Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York; Waylon Jennings’ Don’t Think Twice; Diana Ross’ Diana & Marvin; B.B. King’s Lucille; Lady Gaga’s Joanne; Ariana Grande’s debut album, Yours Truly; 2 Chainz’ The Play Don’t Care who Makes It; J. Cole’s album KOD; and Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Natty Dread, have already been remastered and will soon be available to stream in Ultra HD.

Seite 1 von 4
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
Dow Jones, Tesla, Nio, Activision Blizzard, Carnival, Nikola, Intuitive Surgical, Amazon - US-Markt
14:07 Uhr
Palantir-Aktie nach Börsengang – jetzt sofort kaufen?
11:30 Uhr
Depot-Check: 4 x zweistellige Rendite | Die Indizes schlafen. Der BÖRSENKOMPASS ist hellwach!
01.10.20
Dow Jones, Alphabet, Amazon, PepsiCo, Tesla, Nio, Carnival, Beyond Meat, Alibaba - US-Markt
01.10.20
Fluch oder Segen?: Das Schicksal dieser Immobilienaktie liegt in Warren Buffetts Händen
01.10.20
Amazon Expands Support to Address Immediate Needs – Including Shelter, Food and Basic Necessities – for Students In Need Across 133 Schools in Puget Sound Region Amid COVID-19
01.10.20
JEFFERIES belässt AMAZON COM INC auf 'Buy'
01.10.20
Amazon Aktie – Ist das die nächste Rakete?
01.10.20
Google startet mit seinen Pixel-Smartphones in die 5G-Ära
01.10.20
ROUNDUP: Pandemie lässt Nachfrage nach Lieferdiensten für Lebensmittel wachsen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:14 Uhr
1.945
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
29.09.20
236
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten
16.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2/Wegen Corona: Bundesliga verliert 150 Millionen Euro an TV-Geldern
30.01.20
3
Bezos pumpt weitere 1 Mrd. US-Dollar in Indien, aber Amazon bekommt die kalte Schulter