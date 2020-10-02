 

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 16:15  |  27   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of those who acquired LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“LexinFintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX) securities during the period from December 18, 2017 through August 24, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 9, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) the Company’s business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) the Company exaggerated its user base; (4) the Company was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you acquired LexinFintech securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

LexinFintech Holdings (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17.09.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – LX
17.09.20
LX Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
15.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
14.09.20
LexinFintech Announces Business Updates, Senior Management Announces Management Share Purchase Plan
14.09.20
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Provide Business Update on September 16, 2020
11.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11.09.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Investors
10.09.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – LX