 

SOPerior Provides Update Regarding Proposed Joint Venture

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its press release of August 24, 2020, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) provides the following update in respect to its announcement that the Company had entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with an arm’s length party (the “Counter-Party”) to form a joint venture (“Joint Venture”).

The Joint Venture relates to (a) commercially developing and exploiting the Company’s massive Alunite interests located on SOP’s Blawn Mountain Mining Lease (specifically Mining Lease 51983-03A) (the “Lease”) located in Utah, (b) completing the financing and construction of an alunite ore processing plant (the “Plant”) which is to be situated on an existing processing plant facility located in the vicinity of SOP’s Blawn Mountain leased ground, and (c) the ultimate processing of ore into its primary offtakes of alumina, potassium sulphate fertilizer and sulphuric acid (herein, the “Project”).

The LOI provided that the parties were to finalize the definitive JV agreement (and ancillary agreements) prior to September 30, 2020.

While the form and all key terms of the JV agreement itself has been settled, the original deadline has proved over ambitious given our current business environment.

The Counter-Party has expressed a strong commitment to complete the JV which is an integral part of a larger transaction that the Counter-Party is advancing in the region and has stated it sees no impediment to closing the JV in short order other than parties requiring additional time to complete contract due diligence on other parts of the larger transaction.

About the Company

The Company’s Blawn Mountain Mining Lease comprises over 15,400 acres in the mining friendly state of Utah. The ore to be mined using simple surface mining operations is alunite which is composed of alumina, potassium and sulphur. The processing of alunite yields three valuable products – alumina, “SOP” (potassium sulphate fertilizer) and sulphuric acid. For every ton of SOP produced, approximately 2 tons of alumina and 2.15 tons of sulphuric acid are co-produced. Having three valuable commodities produced from processing one ore results in higher revenues and lower in class supply costs with the sharing of CAPEX and OPEX. The project is permitted to produce up to 645,000 tpy (tons per year) SOP, 1.29MM tpy alumina and 1.4MM tpy sulphuric acid.

