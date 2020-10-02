CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.10.2020, 16:20 | 4 | 0 |
Bid procedure 9 October 2020
|Bonds
|
Government bond SGB IL 3109 (SE0005703550) 2025-06-01
Government bond SGB IL 3113 (SE0009548704) 2027-12-01
|Bid date
|Friday 9 October 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3109
SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3113
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|
A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3109
A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3113
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Tuesday 13 October 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2 October 2020
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0