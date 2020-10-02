 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure 8 October 2020

Bonds Covered Bond Nordea Hypotek 5534                  (SE0012230415) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SEB 576                                       (SE0010049841) 2023-12-20
Covered Bond Stadshypotek 1588                      (SE0011063015) 2024-03-01
Covered Bond Swedbank Hypotek 194               (SE0012142206) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond Danske Hypotek 2412                  (SE0012621852) 2024-12-18
Covered Bond Länsförs. Hypotek 517                 (SE0010298190) 2024-09-18
Covered Bond SCBC 145                                     (SE0012481349) 2024-06-12

 
Bid date Thursday 8 October 2020  
Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date  
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 5534
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 576
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 1588
SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 500 million in issue 194
SEK  300 million ± SEK 150 million in issue 2412
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 517
SEK  600 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 145

 

Maximum volume SEK 5.5 billion in total

 

  		 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 5534
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 576
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 1588
A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue 194
A maximum of SEK  300 million per bid in issue 2412
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 517
A maximum of SEK  600 million per bid in issue 145

 

  		 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)

  		SEK 50 million per bid  
Expected allocation time No later than 1015 hours (CEST) on the Bid date  
Delivery and payment date Monday 12 October 2020  
Delivery of Bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383  
     
     

Stockholm, 2 October 2020

                            




