 

Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                              
No. 61/2020                                                                                                      
Company Registration No. 32266355

                                                                                                                                             

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 2, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA; ORPH) (“Orphazyme”), CVR no. 32266355, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme or their closely associated persons:

1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
a) Name
Anna Sofia Fink Vadsholt

Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Closely associated person to Anders Fink Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer of Orphazyme A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification

3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Orphazyme A/S
b) LEI code
54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

