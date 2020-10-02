Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Orphazyme A/S

Company announcement

No. 61/2020

Company Registration No. 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 2, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA; ORPH) (“Orphazyme”), CVR no. 32266355, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme or their closely associated persons:

1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Anna Sofia Fink Vadsholt



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Closely associated person to Anders Fink Vadsholt, Chief Financial Officer of Orphazyme A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted