Novus Therapeutics Announces One-for-Eighteen Reverse Stock Split

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ : NVUS) today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-18. The effective time of the reverse stock split will be 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time) on October 5, 2020. Novus common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on October 5, 2020.

As a result of the reverse split, every 18 shares of Novus’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. Novus’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NVUS,” but will be assigned a new CUSIP number, 67011N 204. The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Novus’s outstanding preferred stock and the exercise or vesting of its outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse stock split and causes a proportionate increase in the conversion and exercise prices of such convertible notes, stock options and warrants.