 

Sodexo Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on September 30, 2020

REGULATED INFORMATION

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers

Issy-les-Moulineaux, October 2nd, 2020

Registered name of the issuer:

SODEXO

255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date Total number of shares Actual voting rights * Theoretical voting rights **
 

September 30, 2020

  		 

147,454,887 		 

216,872,805 		 

218,312,009

 

*     Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.
**    Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI.


Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)
22 billion euro in consolidated revenues
470,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
67 countries
100 million consumers served daily
9 billion euro market capitalization (as of October 1st, 2020)


Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department
Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

 

