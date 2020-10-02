 

Citizens Bank, N.A. Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 17:06  |  37   |   |   

Citizens Bank, N.A. today announced the redemption on October 13, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) of all of its outstanding 2.250% Senior Notes due October 30, 2020 (CUSIP No. 17401QAN1) (the “Notes”). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $750,000,000. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

On and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on the Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

