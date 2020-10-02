Citizens Bank, N.A. Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

Citizens Bank, N.A. today announced the redemption on October 13, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) of all of its outstanding 2.250% Senior Notes due October 30, 2020 (CUSIP No. 17401QAN1) (the “Notes”). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $750,000,000. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to 100% of principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

On and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on the Notes. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.