Noble Energy Shareholders Approve Merger With Chevron

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that shareholders of the Company approved the pending merger (the “Merger”) with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”) and all other proposals related to the Merger at Noble Energy’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today. Noble Energy anticipates providing final vote results for the Special Meeting, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a later release. Chevron and Noble Energy expect to close the Merger early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased that Noble Energy shareholders resoundingly support the pending transaction with Chevron,” said David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman and CEO. “Today’s approval marks an important milestone on the path to becoming part of an even stronger global energy platform. We thank our shareholders and other stakeholders for recognizing the many benefits that will be realized, and the significant value that will be created, through this combination.”