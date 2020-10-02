 

Noble Energy Shareholders Approve Merger With Chevron

02.10.2020   

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) (“Noble Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that shareholders of the Company approved the pending merger (the “Merger”) with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”) and all other proposals related to the Merger at Noble Energy’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today. Noble Energy anticipates providing final vote results for the Special Meeting, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a later release. Chevron and Noble Energy expect to close the Merger early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased that Noble Energy shareholders resoundingly support the pending transaction with Chevron,” said David L. Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman and CEO. “Today’s approval marks an important milestone on the path to becoming part of an even stronger global energy platform. We thank our shareholders and other stakeholders for recognizing the many benefits that will be realized, and the significant value that will be created, through this combination.”

As previously announced, on July 20, 2020, Chevron and Noble Energy entered into a definitive merger agreement providing for Chevron’s acquisition of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each eligible share of Noble Energy common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.1191 of a share of Chevron’s common stock, with cash in lieu of any fractional shares.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives, visit https://www.nblenergy.com.

