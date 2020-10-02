 

Comcast Partners With Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to Launch Program to Connect Low-income K-12 Students to the Internet at Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 17:20  |  36   |   |   

Comcast today announced that it is partnering with the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to launch a new program for schools throughout Washington state to connect large numbers of low-income K-12 students to the internet at home, free of charge. Washington’s K–12 Internet Access Program allows students and their families who previously didn’t have internet access to connect to online learning from home.

OSPI is taking advantage of Internet Essentials, a Comcast program designed for low-income families and individuals to acquire access to the internet, to support Washington’s K–12 Internet Access Program. The Comcast portion of the OSPI program will serve up to 38,000 qualifying low-income families with free internet service through the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic school year.

"Our services have never been more important, and we’re doing everything we can to connect students to the internet during this unprecedented time," said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President, Comcast Washington. "We’re working to ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home and are proud to partner with Superintendent Reykdal to help keep kids connected through our Internet Essentials program."

Funding for the Washington’s K–12 Internet Access Program comes from the federal CARES Act. To help with COVID-related costs, Congress provided $195 million to Washington’s school districts and $21 million to OSPI for statewide coordination and support. The $195 million has already been provided to districts to address COVID-related needs. For more information, visit: https://www.k12.wa.us/about-ospi/press-releases/novel-coronavirus-covi ...

About Internet Essentials:

Since August 2011, Internet Essentials has connected millions of low-income households to the internet, most for the very first time. During that period, the program has grown from focusing on bridging the “homework gap” for school-age children to addressing digital equity issues for all Americans. The program offers low-cost, high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax, provides access to free digital skills training in print, online, and in person, and includes the option to purchase a low-cost internet-ready computer.

For individuals and organizations interested in becoming a partner, please visit: https://partner.internetessentials.com to order free collateral materials. To apply, go to: www.internetessentials.com using any web-connected device, including mobile phones. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. In addition, there are two dedicated phone numbers: 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

About Comcast Corporation:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Gecina and Nexity Sign an Innovative Partnership Agreement to Address the Chronic Shortage of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Comcast Introduces New More Powerful xFi Pod That Delivers Reliably Fast Speeds and Whole Home WiFi Coverage
30.09.20
Comcast Opens Remodeled, Larger Xfinity Store in Spokane
30.09.20
Comcast Invests in Growth and Technology Infrastructure
30.09.20
Wie Roku endlich einen Deal für Peacock abschließen konnte
29.09.20
Almost 80% of Small and Medium Business Owners Feel Prepared for a Second Wave of COVID-19 According to Survey from Comcast Business
29.09.20
ARD-Filmtochter Degeto will europäische Partner für Serien
24.09.20
Comcast’s Amy Banse Transitions to Senior Advisor to Comcast After Nearly 30 Years of Leadership at the Company
24.09.20
Comcast and REVOLT Sign Agreement to Expand the Network’s Availability to Millions More Viewers in Over 30 Markets
23.09.20
Sky und DAZN verzichten auf Reise zum Supercup-Finale
22.09.20
Comcast to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call