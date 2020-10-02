 

DGAP-DD CytoTools AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2020 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Friedl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Professor Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Friedl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CytoTools AG

b) LEI
8945005J8KVO36IW6P49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000AOKFRJ1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.45 EUR 1567.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.4500 EUR 1567.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: CytoTools AG
Klappacher Str. 126
64285 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.cytotools.de

 
Wertpapier


