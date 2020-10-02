

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2020 / 17:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christina Last name(s): Friedl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Professor Dr. First name: Peter Last name(s): Friedl Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CytoTools AG

b) LEI

8945005J8KVO36IW6P49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000AOKFRJ1

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.76 EUR 1464 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.7600 EUR 1464.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

