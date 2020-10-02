 

Peanuts Worldwide Launches Global "Take Care With Peanuts" Initiative As Charles Schulz's Beloved Comic Strip Celebrates its 70th Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 18:00  |  57   |   |   

DRAWING ON THEMES OF CARING FOUND THROUGHOUT THE PEANUTS STRIPS, INITIATIVE KICKS OFF WITH INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL ART PROJECT, AS STAFF AND PATIENTS HELP CREATE SNOOPY & WOODSTOCK MURALS IN 70 HOSPITALS WORLDWIDE

Multi-Part Enterprise Encourages Everyone to
"Take Care of Yourself," "Take Care of Each Other," and "Take Care of The Earth"

New Apple Original "The Snoopy Show" on Apple TV+ to Feature TAKE CARE Themes

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing inspiration directly from Charles Schulz's beloved comic strips, Peanuts Worldwide announces a new multi-year initiative, TAKE CARE WITH PEANUTS, a campaign of caring that reminds all of us to be good global citizens. The initiative launches on October 2, 2020, as Peanuts celebrates its 70th Anniversary.

Tools of the Happiness Trade, Peanuts-Style: At The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in Sydney, Australia, patient Bella Conciatore celebrates the new Snoopy and Woodstock mural she helped paint, which will hang in the hospital as a gift from Peanuts Worldwide and the nonprofit Foundation for Hospital Art. The mural is one of 70 being donated to hospitals worldwide as part of the global “Take Care With Peanuts” initiative, launched October 2 in conjunction with the 70th Anniversary of Peanuts.

TAKE CARE WITH PEANUTS features three vital messages—Take Care of Yourself (focused on physical and mental wellness), Take Care of Each Other (community and philanthropy), and Take Care of the Earth (nature and sustainability)—that inspire a major worldwide philanthropic endeavor, among other components.

"TAKE CARE WITH PEANUTS is an initiative after my own heart, as it celebrates all the themes that my husband featured regularly in his comic strip," says Jeanne Schulz, widow of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. "Sparky shared messages of taking care of each other and respecting nature for years—he was always a man ahead of his time!"

PHILANTHROPY: TAKING CARE WORLDWIDE
Philanthropic projects will be a key component of the initiative, starting with the TAKE CARE WITH PEANUTS Hospital Mural Program, a global collaboration between Peanuts Worldwide and the nonprofit Foundation for Hospital Art (FFHA). As part of FFHA's mission to bring joyful art to hospitals around the world, Peanuts is donating 70 Snoopy-and-Woodstock murals to hospitals on six continents. Among the international participating cities are Beijing, Bogotá, Cape Town, Paris, Seoul, Sydney, and Toronto (to name a few), along with 12 U.S. cities.

The program debuted on October 1 at One Brooklyn Health at Brookdale Hospital in New York, and at CHOC Children's Hospital in Orange, California. A combination of volunteers, hospital staff, and patients at both hospitals joined together to paint the 49" x 56" murals, which feature an easy-to-follow template creating a cheerful image of Snoopy and Woodstock enjoying a hearty laugh atop Snoopy's red-roofed doghouse. Each hospital around the world will feature the same mural, creating a global bond of community and caring.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VG Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $480 Million Initial Public Offering
First Independence Bank selects suite of Finastra solutions to grow its retail business
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation Announces the Acquisition of Murphy Pipeline Contractors
Renowned Master Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic launches MAKEUP BY MARIO
New Real-World Evidence Further Demonstrates the Clinical Utility of the Oncotype DX Breast ...
iHerb Commits US $100 Million Investment in Russia to Better Serve Russian Communities
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Global ERP Solution Provider BST Global Names New Chief Executive Officer and New President
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Life-Saving Advancements, Treatments Delivered by Companies Invested in Innovation
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Adecco Group Announces Jordan Topoleski, 20, from the United States as 2020 "CEO for One Month"
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease