 

DELTA DRONE - Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of €1M of nominal value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 18:00  |  49   |   |   

Drawdown of two tranches of ORNAN of €1M of nominal value
                              

Dardilly, 2 October 2020

In accordance with the authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ meeting of Delta Drone (the “Company”) dated 24 April 2020 pursuant to its sixth resolution, the Board of Directors:

  • approved the principle of issuing 1 000 tranche warrants (the “Tranche Warrants”), giving access to 1 000 bonds redeemable in cash and/or new shares (the “ORNAN”) with share subscription warrants attached (the “Warrants”) upon exercise, to the investment fund YA II PN, LTD (the “Investor”), a fund managed by the US management company Yorkville Advisors, representing a financing of up to €10M of aggregate nominal value; and
  • empowered the Chairman and CEO to decide to launch this transaction, to approve its final terms and conditions, to issue the Tranche Warrants and to drawdown the tranches of ORNAN with Warrants attached.

Pursuant to the sub-delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2020, the CEO decided today to drawdown the fourth and fifth tranche of ORNAN with Warrants attached.
The main characteristics of the Tranche Warrants, ORNAN and Warrants (the terms and conditions of which are available in detail on the Company’s website (www.deltadrone.com) under the « Investors » tab) have been presented in a press release dated 7 April 2020.
In accordance with the financing agreement entered into on 7 April 2020 with the Investor, two tranches of ORNAN with Warrants attached of €1M of nominal value has been drawdown today, corresponding to the issuance of 200 ORNAN with 53 571 428 Warrants attached.

About Delta Drone: The Delta Drone Group is an international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It provides a range of professional solutions specifically designed for targeted sectors, as well as a complete selection of related services.
Delta Drone is listed on Euronext Growth Paris – ISIN code: FR0011522168
Also listed on Euronext Growth the warrants “BSA Y” – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Contacts:

     
Jérôme Gacoin Louise caetano
+33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13
jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caetano@open2europe.com

 

Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment


Delta Drone Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Delta Drone - Sharp increase in operating result - The relevance of the strategic model asserts itself 
07.09.20
Delta Drone - Regulators Approve Brazil's First Drone Delivery Operation to Company Using ParaZero Safety System

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.20
37
Delta Drone ein Unternehmen mit Zukunft?!
06.10.19
347
Delta Drone