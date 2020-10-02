Consolidated Communications Closes on Stage One of Searchlight Capital Partners’ Investment of $350 million and Completes Debt Refinancing, Positioning the Company for Long-term Growth as a Leading Fiber Broadband Provider

Company receives initial investment of $350 million from Searchlight Capital Partners’ total investment commitment of $425 million.

Completed global refinancing of the capital structure, extending maturities and increasing liquidity. New all-secured capital structure includes $2.25 billion of funded debt at attractive rates and includes a $250 million revolving credit facility.

Improved leverage profile when giving full effect to the $425 million investment from Searchlight; Reduced net debt leverage from 4.14x at June 30, 2020 to 3.5x.

Immediate investment will accelerate the company’s fiber expansion plans by bringing superior, broadband services to more than 1 million customers.

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the first stage of its previously disclosed investment transaction (the “Investment”) with an affiliate of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and the refinancing of its remaining outstanding debt. In connection with the Investment, affiliates of Searchlight have committed to invest up to an aggregate of $425 million in the Company and the initial $350 million of the Investment was completed today.

Investment Structure

The Investment is structured in two stages. In this first stage, Searchlight invested $350 million in the Company in exchange for 8 percent of the Company’s common stock. In addition, Searchlight has received a contingent payment right (“CPR”) convertible, upon the receipt of certain regulatory and shareholder approvals, into an additional 16.9 percent of the Company’s common stock, and the right to receive an unsecured subordinated note with a principal amount of approximately $395.5 million. In the second stage, upon receipt of FCC and Hart Scott Rodino approvals and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions, Searchlight will invest an additional $75 million and will be issued the note, which will be convertible into shares of perpetual preferred stock of the Company with an aggregate liquidation preference equal to the principal amount of the note at that time. The Company expects to receive FCC approval in mid-2021. In addition, in the second stage and following shareholder approval, the CPR will be convertible into an additional 10.1 percent of the Company’s common stock. Upon completion of both stages, the common stock and CPR issued to Searchlight will represent approximately 35 percent of the Company’s common stock on an as-converted basis.