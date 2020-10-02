 

Mesa Air Group Announces No Furloughs in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 18:30  |  49   |   |   

PHOENIX, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) is pleased to announce the company has reached an agreement with its pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, that will enable the company to avoid furloughing any employee for the remainder of 2020, despite the tremendous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel.  

Mesa takes great pride in the strong relationship the company has with its employees, and significant work has been done over the last several months to avoid any furloughs associated with the expiration of the CARES Act Payroll Support Program funds on September 30th.  

Commenting on the announcement, Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein said, “We like to think of Mesa as a big extended family. In times of crisis, families pull together and I’m incredibly grateful for the dedication, hard work, and bravery of our people. Their willingness to support their fellow employees through this incredibly difficult time is a real testament to their kindness and humanity.”

The company remains hopeful Congress will extend the Payroll Support Program to further protect its employees and their families should the pandemic continue to have a negative impact on air travel demand into 2021.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc. 

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger and cargo service to 102 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of September 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com 

Media
Jack Hellie
Media@mesa-air.com 


Mesa Air Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Aduro Biotech Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Chinook Therapeutics
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
Mesa Air Group Reports August 2020 Operating Performance