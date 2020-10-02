Simplicity Esports Receives League of Legends Franchise From Riot Games

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced by Riot Games, the publisher of League of Legends, Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) has been notified it has been approved to purchase a League of Legends franchise in the CBLoL. There will be more details in the coming days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

