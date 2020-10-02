 

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8 00 AM

  • Closing of licensing & distribution agreement with Bintai for COVID-19 vaccine in Malaysia
  • Update on Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development & international licensing opportunities
  • COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board
  • Planed application to list NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology shares on Nasdaq

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (http://nugenerexio.com) is pleased to announce that the company will hold a shareholder conference call on Thursday October 8th at 8:00 AM. CEO Joseph Moscato will update its shareholders on its ongoing development program with the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, strategy for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. and international markets, and details on the scheduled closing of the licensing, commercialization, and distribution deal with Bintai. Mr. Moscato will also discuss the planned SEC filings which will enable the company to list its securities on the Nasdaq stock exchange directly.

Joseph Moscato, CEO of NGIO stated, “As we are scheduled to close the licensing deal with Bintai, we wanted to hold this shareholder call next Thursday after the deal is scheduled to close, and we receive the upfront licensing payment. On the call I will provide our shareholders with specifics on the Bintai deal as well as discussions with other potential partners that will further expand the clinical development and commercialization of our Ii-Key vaccine internationally. I will also discuss our newly formed COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board (SAB) to help guide the clinical development program for the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine with a special emphasis on development of a safe and effective vaccine for the pediatric population including children and adolescents. We are excited about the planned application for listing of NGIO on Nasdaq, which will allow the management team to execute on its strategy. Generex Biotechnology Corp will remain the parent company of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology after the listing of NGIO, this will add substantial value to Generex (GNBT) shareholders.”

Details on the October 8th shareholders conference call will be announced in a future press release.

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate, independent public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

