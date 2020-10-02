 

Calling All Pets! Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to Host Nickelodeon’s Unleashed, All-New Comedic Pet Talent Competition Series Premieres Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 P.M. (ET/PT)

From the backyard to the big stage, the search is on for America’s most entertaining pets in Nickelodeon’s all-new comedic competition show, Unleashed (10 episodes). Hosted by superstar comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, the series brings the most impressive animal acts together to compete on stage in front of a jury comprised of kids and celebrity judges Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Preacher Lawson (America’s Got Talent, Connecting) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Free Guy) for the title of “Most Entertaining Pet” of the night. The first two episodes of Unleashed premiere back-to-back on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Said Iglesias, “We have a squirrel that can water ski, enough said! You have to watch Nickelodeon’s Unleashed!”

Each episode of Unleashed will feature three animal-loving pet owners and their loyal companions as they take the stage to showcase their pet’s extraordinary talents. From jaw-dropping tricks to hilarious skills, the pet contestants demonstrate their unique abilities… but anything can happen once the cameras start rolling. Acts throughout the season include a water-skiing squirrel, a cheerleading goat, a hedgehog with a knack for agility tricks and a soccer-playing horse. As each act performs, the celebrity judges and kid jury give their reactions before voting to crown the “Most Entertaining Pet” of the night.

Unleashed is produced by Fremantle (America’s Got Talent, American Idol, Celebrity Family Feud, Double Dare), with Jayson Dinsmore and Joni Day serving as executive producers. Nikki Varhely-Gillingham (The Masked Singer) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Nickelodeon’s Vice President of Unscripted Content Mandel Ilagan also serving as executive producer. The series is directed by Ivan Dudynsky (The Voice, Hollywood Game Night). Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content in the world. From the Got Talent and Idol franchises to “My Brilliant Friend,” “Family Feud,”, “The Young Pope,” “American Gods,” “The Price is Right,” “Neighbours,” “The X Factor” and “Deutschland 83” - Fremantle is behind the world’s most-loved and most-watched shows.

Fremantle has an outstanding international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries - the Fremantle family includes UFA (Germany), Wildside (Italy), Abot Hameiri (Israel), Miso Film (Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Blue Circle (Netherlands), Original Productions (USA) and Easy Tiger (Australia) to name a few.

Fremantle produces in excess of 12,000 hours of original programming, rolls out more than 70 formats and airs 400 programs a year worldwide. Fremantle also distributes over 20,000 hours of content in more than 200 territories.

As a world leader in digital and branded entertainment, Fremantle has more than 370 million subscribers across 1,500 social channels and over 100 billion views across all platforms - and is the creator of Facebook’s most viewed video of all time, “The Sacred Riana.”

For more information, visit www.fremantle.com, follow @FremantleUS or visit its Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

