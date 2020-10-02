 

AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves Towards Processing Licence its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility

globenewswire
02.10.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc.  (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted a formal response to Health Canada’s first Request for More Information (“RMI”) regarding the Standard Processing License (the “Manufacturing License”) application for AgraFlora’s 51,000-Square-foot fully-automated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the “Edibles Facility”). The RMI response is a key step towards achieving the Standard Processing License at the Edibles Facility. On May 28, 2020 (see press release dated June 3,2020), AgraFlora submitted its site evidence package to Health Canada for the Manufacturing License.

On August 27, 2020 (See press release dated August 27, 2020) the Company launched Research and Development (“R&D”) trials through the Company’s Health Canada R&D license, to dial in formulations for cannabis activated pectin and gelatin gummies, hard candy, and sugar-free variants. The Company is currently in discussions with multiple Canadian cannabis companies with respect to product development and formulation as an R&D service. AgraFlora believes that R&D services contracts are a critical path to long-term production relationships.

James Fletcher, EIC Co-Founder and Operational Manager stated, "Obtaining the Manufacturing License at the Edibles Facility is a major milestone for the Company and today we completed an important step by submitting our RMI request. I believe we have submitted a strong application, and, with today’s RMI clarifications, we are one step closer towards receiving the Manufacturing License and commencing commercial operations at the Edibles Facility. Our internal R&D trials have yielded strong results which have given us recipes for favourable flavour, texture, and manufacturing efficiencies. We’ve also been able to identify flavours and formulations that effectively mask or compliment the distinctive flavour of our cannabis inputs. Our whole team is excited to take what we’ve learned and apply it to client formulations under our R&D License, transitioning to commercial manufacturing when the Manufacturing License is obtained.”

