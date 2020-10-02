HL Acquisitions Corp Shareholders Approve Extension of the Date to Consummate Business Combination

New York, NY, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HL Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: HCCH) (“HL” or the “Company”) announced that at a meeting held earlier today shareholders approved a proposal to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from October 2, 2020 to January 2, 2021 (the “Extension Amendment Proposal”). The purpose of the Extension Amendment Proposal is to allow the Company more time to complete its previously announced business combination with Fusion Welcome – Fuel, S.A. (“Fusion”), an innovator in the rapidly developing Green Hydrogen sector.

Commenting on the results of the meeting, Jeffrey Schwarz, HL’s Chairman and CEO said, “we are pleased with the strong support our shareholders have provided, with approximately 99.9% of the votes cast for approval of the Extension Amendment Proposal. I know the logistics of the voting process presented a challenge for some of our European shareholders, many of whom went to great lengths to vote, and if unable to do so, to at least convey to us their support for the proposal. For these efforts we are most grateful.