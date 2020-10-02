 

TechnipFMC Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 20:29  |  51   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announced today that Arnaud Pieton has been named President and CEO-elect, Technip Energies, effective immediately. The Company has also announced the appointment of Jonathan Landes to the role of President, Subsea.

Mr. Pieton has been with the Company since 2004 and held multiple leadership positions across the Company, including Vice President, Projects. He most recently served as the Company’s President, Subsea since 2018. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President, People & Culture, as well as President, Asia Pacific Region, where he was responsible for the Onshore/Offshore business (now Technip Energies).

Mr. Landes, who has 25 years of experience in the energy sector, most recently served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Subsea, where he had global responsibility for all commercial strategy, and front-end engineering activities. He played a critical role in the successful introduction of the Company’s integrated business model – iEPCITM – and new technologies, including Subsea 2.0TM. Throughout his career, he has held roles in project management, operations, sales and marketing, technology and services.

These appointments follow the resignation of Catherine MacGregor, who will leave the Company to work for a Company client, Engie.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated “I am pleased to announce Arnaud Pieton’s appointment to President and CEO-elect of Technip Energies. Arnaud has extensive operational experience in EPC and subsea, and he has made significant contributions as a member of TechnipFMC’s executive team. I am confident in his ability to continue to drive the excellent project performance and strategy of Technip Energies.”

Mr. Pferdehirt continued, “Jonathan Landes has held both operational and commercial roles in Subsea and is a natural successor to Arnaud. Jon’s commitment to client success, through close and long-standing relationships, will continue to drive change in the industry and ensure our continued leadership.”

“Finally, I would like to thank Catherine MacGregor for her many contributions, including her leadership of Technip Energies. I wish her all the best and look forward to working with her as a client.”

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-looking statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Seite 1 von 2
TechnipFMC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
American Renal Associates Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Nautic Partners
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Xencor Presents Initial Data From the Phase 1 Study of Tidutamab in Neuroendocrine Tumors at ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
INVESTOR ALERT: Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
TechnipFMC Appoints Margareth Øvrum To Its Board of Directors
01.10.20
TechnipFMC Awarded a Large Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil Payara Development
30.09.20
TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule
30.09.20
TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
30.09.20
TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Ethylene Furnaces Modernization Contract Stimulating Investment in the Netherlands and Reducing Total Site Emissions at Shell’s Moerdijk Plant
24.09.20
TechnipFMC plc: Departure of Executive Officer
22.09.20
TechnipFMC to Present at the Bernstein 17th Annual Pan European Strategic Decisions Conference
22.09.20
TechnipFMC plc:  Notification of Major Interest in Shares
15.09.20
TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification
03.09.20
TechnipFMC to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
6
TechnipFMC