ABIONYX Clarifies Its Strategy and Announces the Launch of a Capital Increase for the Benefit of Persons Belonging to Specific Categories

Indeed, ABIONYX announced in January 2020 that the French National Drug Safety Agency (ANSM) had granted a Temporary Authorization for Named Use (ATUn) for CER-001 in an ultra-rare kidney disease for which existing treatments are proving to be insufficient. In February 2020, a new Temporary Authorization for Named Use (ATUn) for CER-001 was granted to the company in Italy in an ultra-rare kidney disease for which existing treatments are proving to be insufficient.

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, has decided to focus on the development of CER-001, which is proving to be useful in severe indications for short-term treatments, mainly renal for the time being. In order to pursue studies on CER-001 in this type of indications, the Company plans to restart a production campaign.

The company is still awaiting final clinical data from these ATUn and preclinical studies. The Company pursue discussions with regulatory agencies for approval to proceed with an in vivo study on the mechanism of action of CER-001.

In this context, the company no longer has a stock of products to meet possible new requests from ATUn, and announces the launch of a capital increase of 1,850,000 euros (including premium) to strengthen the Company's cash position in order to finance the launch of a new production campaign for CER-001.

Terms and conditions of the issue

The Board of Directors decided today to issue a maximum of 2,695,648 new shares at a price of 0.69 euro per share (i.e. a 10% discount to the weighted average of the 10 trading days preceding today's Board of Directors' decision). This issue represents approximately 12.28% of the share capital on the date of the decision to issue.

This operation is part of a capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of persons belonging to specific categories1, decided today by the Board of Directors, acting on the basis of the delegation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020 under the terms of its twenty-fourth extraordinary resolution.

The maximum overall amount of the capital increase is 1,859,997 euros (including a maximum nominal amount of 134,782 euros and a maximum issue premium of 1.725.215 euros). The new shares will carry current dividend rights, will be assimilated to the old shares and will have the same rights. They will be subject to all provisions of the bylaws and will be admitted to trading on Euronext on the same trading line as the existing shares.