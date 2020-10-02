The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD) securities during the period from May 7, 2018 through June 8, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 30, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile’s pneumatic compression devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile’s claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) Defendants’ public statements, including Tactile’s year-over-year revenue growth, the purported growth drivers, and the effectiveness of Tactile’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.