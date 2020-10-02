 

Phunware Launches Cisco Webex Collaboration Solution for Integrated Room Presence within Smart Workplace Mobile Applications

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today it will make available the features of an integrated solution it developed in collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to monitor and track room occupancy via Cisco Webex Room Series.

“As a strategic investor and valued channel partner, Cisco is a natural fit to further integrate their cutting-edge hardware with our patented software to enhance our Smart Workplace solution for global customers worldwide,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “With certified integrations like Cisco Webex, our cloud platform for mobile provides a more comprehensive and seamless user experience that will help enterprise customers return to work in a safe, responsible and auditable manner for a post-pandemic environment.”

Phunware’s room presence capabilities now available in its Smart Workplace solution were designed to support Cisco’s vision for a three-dimensional cognitive workspace by integrating Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with Cisco Webex Room Kits. Features and capabilities include, but are not be limited to:

  • Determining occupied and unoccupied room status by associated color icons for rooms
  • Displaying only currently available rooms
  • Filtering by floor
  • Viewing and searching room directories
  • Filtering destinations by conference rooms, restrooms or elevators
  • Viewing conference room details to include if a room is unoccupied, the number of people in a room, the number of seats in a room, the available Cisco hardware in a room and the phone number for a room
  • Routing from a current location, or Point of Interest (POI), to a selected POI destination using Phunware’s patented Location Based Services (LBS) software and technology
  • Starting a Webex meeting through an automated arrival message

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform and how it can facilitate not just a three-dimensional cognitive workspace for any Smart Workplace, but also true digital transformation in a mobile-first world.

