Phunware Launches Cisco Webex Collaboration Solution for Integrated Room Presence within Smart Workplace Mobile Applications

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today it will make available the features of an integrated solution it developed in collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to monitor and track room occupancy via Cisco Webex Room Series.

“As a strategic investor and valued channel partner, Cisco is a natural fit to further integrate their cutting-edge hardware with our patented software to enhance our Smart Workplace solution for global customers worldwide,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “With certified integrations like Cisco Webex, our cloud platform for mobile provides a more comprehensive and seamless user experience that will help enterprise customers return to work in a safe, responsible and auditable manner for a post-pandemic environment.”