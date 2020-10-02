 

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. and Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. Announce Stockholder Approval of Merger

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (“GSBD”) (NYSE: GSBD) and Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. (“MMLC”) announced today that each company has obtained stockholder approval of all of the proposals related to the merger of the two companies.

At each of GSBD’s and MMLC’s respective special meetings held on October 2, 2020, stockholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed transaction. Over 96% of GSBD stockholders and over 90% of MMLC stockholders who voted at the meetings voted in favor of the proposals related to the merger. The transaction is currently expected to close on or about October 12, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Brendan McGovern, President and CEO of GSBD and MMLC, said, “We would like to thank our stockholders for their strong support of the merger. We are confident that the increased size and scale of the combined company will deliver benefits to all of our stakeholders, as we strengthen our position as a leading lender to middle market borrowers.”

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. GSBD was formed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs”) to invest primarily in middle-market companies in the United States, and is externally managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs. GSBD seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien debt, unitranche loans, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. For more information, visit http://www.goldmansachsbdc.com. Information on the website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is provided merely for convenience.

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS MIDDLE MARKET LENDING CORP.

Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. MMLC was formed by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to invest primarily in middle-market companies in the United States, and is externally managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs. MMLC seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien debt, unitranche loans, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

