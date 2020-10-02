 

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. Announces the Closing of the Sale of Its e-Commerce Business, Including the New York & Company and Fashion to Figure e-Commerce Intellectual Property, to Saadia Group, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (“RTW” or the “Company”) [OTC PINK:RTWIQ], an online specialty apparel retail platform for powerful celebrity and consumer brands, announced that it closed on the sale of its e-Commerce business and all related intellectual property, including its websites, www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com and its rental subscription businesses at www.nyandcompanycloset.com and www.fashiontofigurecloset.com, together with certain other assets, to Saadia Group, LLC. The sale was previously approved by the Bankruptcy Court on September 4, 2020.

Sheamus Toal, Chief Executive Officer of RTW, commented: “We are delighted to have successfully closed on the sale of our business, maintaining the legacy of our New York & Company brand and continuing Fashion to Figure’s tremendous growth. Looking to the future, we believe the new company is well-positioned for organic growth within the digital space with both the New York & Company and Fashion to Figure brands. We see significant opportunities to grow our digital footprint through brand extensions, targeted brand marketing and comprehensive consumer engagement. We are extremely excited to continue this next chapter in the New York & Company brand story with more than 100 associates who will be employed by the new company. We also look forward to partnering with the Saadia Group, LLC and its principal, Jack Saadia, along with his dynamic team as they become a major force in the e-Commerce apparel sector.”

Mr. Toal continued: “I would like to thank all of our associates both in our brick-and-mortar stores and within our headquarters for the tremendous dedication, hard work and professionalism that they have shown through extremely challenging times this past year. It was truly an honor to lead and partner with such an amazing group of individuals. Finally, I wanted to thank the Retailwinds, Inc. Board of Directors, who supported us through this process as well as our extraordinary team of legal and financial advisors from Cole Schotz, BRG and our investment banker, B. Riley Securities, who were able to attract several interested parties and execute this transaction in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic.”

