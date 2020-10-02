Getty Realty Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 423-9813, or (201) 689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.