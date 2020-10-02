Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: UTE.UN) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.05571 per unit, payable on October 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on October 15, 2020.

