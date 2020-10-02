Core Canadian Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.02400 per unit, payable on October 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on October 15, 2020.



