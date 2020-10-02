Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share:



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.10000 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

