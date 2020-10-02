Prothena Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a diverse pipeline of investigational therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases, today announced that in connection with hiring two new employees, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted the individuals hired by the Company, in the aggregate, options to purchase 50,000 ordinary shares of the Company. The stock options have an exercise price per share equal to $10.31, which was the closing trading price on October 1, 2020, the date of the grants. The inducement awards will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grants and 1/48th of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Employment Inducement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors under Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.



About Prothena