 

Aditxt Announces First AditxtEngage Event, Continuing Series of Investor Opportunities to Engage with Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 22:05  |  35   |   |   

First AditxtEngageEvent with Amro Albanna, CEO, to be held on Tuesday, October 6that 4:30pm ET

Mountain View, CA, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced the launch of AditxtEngage, a continuing series of investor opportunities to engage with Aditxt.  

The first AditxtEngageevent will be a live Q&A session held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:30pm – 5:00pm ET. The kickoff speaker will be Amro Albanna, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. The event will be moderated by Chris Lahiji, Founder and President of LD Micro.  The event can be accessed by following this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3E04akpNTzuqnpv9kYvaBA

AditxtEngageis envisioned as a platform for engaging stakeholders with Aditxt and its mission.  It is intended to provide additional color and context about the Company’s growth and development. 

About Aditx Therapeutics
Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
Chief Executive Officer
IR@aditxt.com 
646-762-4518
www.aditxt.com


Aditx Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Former Chief Medical Officer and Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dr. Jeffrey Runge, Appointed to Aditxt Board of Directors
10.09.20
Aditx Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
10.09.20
Aditx Therapeutics Announces Closing of Upsized $9.6 Million Follow-On Public Offering
10.09.20
Physician and Media Personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Drew, Joins Aditx Therapeutics as Senior Advisor to AditxtScore for Scoring the Immune System
03.09.20
Aditxt Signs Collaboration Agreement with Salveo Diagnostics to Commercialize AditxtScore Platform Starting in Q4, 2020