dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on or about October 5, 2020

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (the “Company”) announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 27,600,000 units completed on August 18, 2020 (the “offering”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about October 5, 2020. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “DMYD.U”, and each of the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on the NYSE under the symbols “DMYD” and “DMYD WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on companies within the broader consumer technology ecosystem that are either consumer-facing or support the infrastructure of consumer applications (“apps”) with enterprise valuations in an approximate valuation range of $1.0 billion to $3.0 billion, though the Company’s search may span consumer software segments worldwide and may pursue a target outside its expected range.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 13, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: +1 866 471 2526, facsimile: +1 212 902 9316, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Needham & Co., LLC, Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10177, or by calling 800-903-3268, or by email at prospectus@needhamco.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005436/en/