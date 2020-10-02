 

SINTX Files Universal Shelf Registration on Form S-3

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride and its applications today announced that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). SINTX filed the shelf registration statement with the SEC to provide the Company with flexibility to access the capital markets in the future if circumstances arise that would make the sale of securities advantageous to the Company and its stockholders. The Company has no immediate plans to offer or sell any securities under this shelf registration statement to the public. However, the Company felt it was prudent to file the shelf registration statement as a matter of standard corporate governance in order to respond to future financing and business opportunities.

Under the shelf registration statement, once declared effective by the SEC, SINTX may from time to time issue various types of securities, including common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants and/or units, up to an aggregate amount of $75 million.

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

After the shelf registration statement becomes effective, SINTX may offer and sell securities covered by the registration statement through one or more methods of distribution, subject to market conditions and SINTX’s capital needs. The terms of any offering under the shelf registration statement will be established at the time of such offering and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC prior to completion of the offering.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company manufactures silicon nitride material and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified facility.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding additional flexibility to finance future business opportunities through timely and cost-effective access to capital markets. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results might differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, including, but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s plans for raising and using additional capital and the impact of the filing of a Form S-3 shelf registration statement on the Company’s financial flexibility and access to capital markets. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2020, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Contact:
SINTX Technologies
801.839.3502
IR@sintx.com




