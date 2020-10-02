 

Express, Inc. Responds to Notice of Non-Compliance With NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Standard Rules

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) (the “Company”) announced today that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has notified the Company that it is no longer in compliance with NYSE continued listing criteria, which require listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Express storefront at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company received written notice of the non-compliance on September 29, 2020. In accordance with NYSE rules, the Company has a period of six months from receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum share price requirement. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the common stock, which will remain listed and traded on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements of the NYSE.

Under NYSE rules, the Company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the Company’s common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month or on the last day of the cure period.

In accordance with the NYSE’s rules, the Company plans to formally notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency, including for example through a reverse stock split, subject to Board and stockholder approval, if necessary, to cure the share price non-compliance.

The NYSE notification does not affect the ongoing business operations of the Company or its reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission nor does it trigger any violation of its debt obligations.

“We are in the early stages of our strategic transformation,” said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident in our strategy based on the early consumer response to our product and brand vision. We believe that this, combined with the significant cost saving actions we have taken, will put us back on The EXPRESSway Forward.”

About Express, Inc.:

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

