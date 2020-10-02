 

TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces “Best of VMworld” 2020 Award Winners

Global technology media and purchase intent data and services company TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) announced the winners of the “Best of VMworld” 2020 Awards during the VMworld 2020 virtual conference this week and sponsored by VMware, Inc.

As the official media partner for the VMworld Awards for the fourteenth year in a row, TechTarget’s SearchServerVirtualization.com staff appointed a team of experts and editors that selected the winning products. The team judged the products according to their innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

The awards covered the following six categories of the virtualization market: Virtualization and Cloud Infrastructure, Networking and Security, Resilience and Recovery, Digital Workspace, Disruptive Technology and Startup.

The Best of Show award was presented to NVIDIA Corporation. The full list of winners was announced on SearchServerVirtualization.com along with conference coverage.

Only products currently available for purchase were considered.

The Winners

Category: Virtualization & Cloud Infrastructure
 Winner: Hewlett Packard Enterprise; HPE Nimble dHCI
Finalist: Silk; Silk Cloud Data Platform

Category: Networking & Security
 Winner: NVIDIA; ConnectX-6 Dx
Finalist: Men&Mice; Men&Mice DDI Suite

Category: Resilience & Recovery
 Winner: Metallic, a Commvault Venture; Core Backup & Recovery
Finalist: Synology; Unified Controller UC3200
Finalist: Nakivo; Backup & Replication

Category: Digital Workspace
 Winner: ThinPrint; ezeep Hub

Judges’ Choice: Startup Spotlight
 Winner: OpenFaaS

Judges’ Choice: Disruptive Technology
 Co-winner: Intel; Optane Persistent Memory
Co-winner: NVIDIA; Virtual Compute Server (vCS)

Best of Show
 Winner: NVIDIA; ConnectX-6 Dx

About SearchServerVirtualization.com

SearchServerVirtualization.com is an enterprise virtualization-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest server virtualization news, articles, tips, and expert advice. Other virtualization information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of server virtualization, such as virtualization platforms, server hardware, managing virtual environments, virtualization architectures and strategies, application issues and more.

Its sister site, SearchVMware.com, is dedicated to helping IT organizations evaluate products, services and business strategies that can lead them to successful implementations of virtualization technologies in VMware environments. Another sister site, SearchVirtualDesktop.com is the premier source for information on desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and virtual desktop infrastructure.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites. TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2020 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks, and Search ServerVirtualization.com, SearchVMware.com and SearchVirtualDesktop.com are trademarks of TechTarget. VMware and VMworld are registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

