 

Cadence Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 22:30  |  25   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its third quarter financial results webcast on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 19, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, December 18, 2020, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
American Renal Associates Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Nautic Partners
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
INVESTOR ALERT: Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Xencor Presents Initial Data From the Phase 1 Study of Tidutamab in Neuroendocrine Tumors at ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
Intel Wins US Government Advanced Packaging Project
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Cadence Announces Broad IP Collaboration With GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 12LP/12LP+ Solutions
24.09.20
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Collaborates with Cadence on Availability of Mixed-Signal OpenAccess PDK for 22FDX Platform to Enable Advanced Mixed-Signal and mmWave Design
17.09.20
Cadence Wins Gold Stevie Awards in the 2020 International Business Awards Program
08.09.20
Cadence’s Sandhya Venkateshan and Alan Lindstrom to Present at D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Services Virtual Conference