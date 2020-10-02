Scorpio Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) announces that all resolutions put forward at the annual general and special meeting of the Company’s shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) held in White Rock, British Columbia on October 2, 2020.



Brian Lock, CEO, comments “Scorpio Gold’s founder and Chairman, Peter Hawley, chose not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. On behalf of Scorpio Gold and the Board, I wish to thank Peter and express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for his many contributions to the Company as past CEO, director and Chairman.”