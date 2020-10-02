Scorpio Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) announces that all resolutions put forward at the annual
general and special meeting of the Company’s shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) held in White Rock, British Columbia on October 2, 2020.
Brian Lock, CEO, comments “Scorpio Gold’s founder and Chairman, Peter Hawley, chose not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. On behalf of Scorpio Gold and the Board, I wish to thank Peter and express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for his many contributions to the Company as past CEO, director and Chairman.”
The nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 2, 2020 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of Scorpio Gold. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Brian Lock
|11,064,473
|94.98
|585,400
|5.02
|Peter Brieger
|11,595,473
|99.53
|54,400
|0.47
|Peter Tegart
|11,585,473
|99.45
|64,400
|0.55
|Ian Dawson
|11,599,723
|99.57
|50,150
|0.43
|Bruce Dawson
|11,600,473
|99.58
|49,400
|0.42
|Chris Zerga
|11,527,864
|98.95
|122,009
|1.05
Davidson and Company, LLP were re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|15,995,172
|99.47
|84,936
|0.53
The renewal of the Company’s 2013 stock option plan was confirmed and approved by the shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:
