Prospect Park Capital to Focus on Resource Sector
Calls Special Shareholder Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, announces today that its
board of directors (the “Board”) has amended its Statement of Investment Policies and Procedures (the “Investment Policy”) to change the focus of the Company from
healthcare investments to investments in the resource sector.
The Investment Policy provides broad investment guidelines for the management of the Company with respect to the assets of the Company. A copy of the new Investment Policy is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
In addition, with the Company’s new focus and in an effort to improve market liquidity of the common shares of the Company, the Company has called a special shareholders’ meeting (the “Meeting”) for November 16, 2020, to seek shareholder approval to split the Common Shares on the basis of up to three (3) post-split Common Shares for each one (1) pre-split Common Share (the “Split”), or such number of post-split shares as may be determined by the Board or may be required to obtain approval of the Split from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). Additional information relating to the proposed Split will be included in the management information circular of the Company, which will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or about October 20, 2020. Shareholders of the Company will be asked to pass a special resolution authorizing the Board, at a time it sees fit, to amend the Company’s articles to effect the Split. There are currently 4,740,824 Common Shares issued and outstanding. If and upon the Split becoming effective, on a maximum of three (3) to one (1) basis, it is expected there will be approximately 14,222,472 post-Split Common Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis (assuming no additional Common Shares are issued after the date hereof). The Board believes the Split is necessary in order for the Company to more easily raise capital, attract business opportunities and improve market liquidity. The Board, in its sole discretion, may revoke the resolution approving the Split and abandon the Split without further approval, action by, or prior notice to shareholders. The Split is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, including the approval of the Exchange. Registered shareholders are advised not to mail in the certificate(s) representing their Common Shares until they receive a letter of transmittal and confirmation from the Company by way of news release that the Board has decided to implement the Split.
0 Kommentare