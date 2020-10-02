Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by Steve Retzloff, Chief Executive Officer; Ray Vitulli, President; and Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer. The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.



Conference Call and Live Webcast

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 1188487. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.