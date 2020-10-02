 

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 23:00  |  37   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by Steve Retzloff, Chief Executive Officer; Ray Vitulli, President; and Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer. The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.

Conference Call and Live Webcast
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 1188487. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.

Conference Call Webcast Archive
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Webcasts and Presentations – Webcasts.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 28 full-service banking locations, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

CONTACT: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
ir@allegiancebank.com


Allegiance Bancshares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...