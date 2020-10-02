Zomedica Announces Name Change

The Company’s board of directors approved the implementation of the name change following approval from the shareholders at the Annual General and Special Virtual-Only Meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2020.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (formerly Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.) (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostic products for companion animals, announced that it has changed its legal name to Zomedica Corp. The Company’s stock trading symbol will remain as ZOM on the NYSE American and the shares will begin trading under the new name effective on October 5, 2020.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. As a result of the name change, the Company’s common share CUSIP number is changed to 98980M109 and the ISIN is changed to CA98980M1095.

Robert Cohen, Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, “Given Zomedica’s current focus on diagnostic products, and specifically the commercialization of TRUFORMA, we believe it to be appropriate at this time to simplify our corporate name. We continue to make good progress on our strategic initiatives and remain excited about our upcoming commercialization plans.”

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

