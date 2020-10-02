 

J2 Global Announces Pricing of $750,000,000 Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 23:16  |  41   |   |   

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQGS:JCOM) (“J2 Global”) today announced the pricing of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% senior notes due 2030 in a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering of the notes is expected to close on October 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of J2 Global and bear interest at a rate of 4.625% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2021, and are to be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by certain of J2 Global’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries. The notes will mature on October 15, 2030, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

J2 Global expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to redeem the existing $650 million aggregate principal amount of 6.0% senior notes due 2025 of J2 Global’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, j2 Cloud Services, LLC and j2 Cloud Co-Obligor, Inc. In addition, the credit agreement, dated as of January 7, 2019, by and among j2 Cloud Services, LLC, the lenders from time to time party thereto and MUFG Union Bank N.A. (the senior secured credit facility) will be terminated in full in connection with the offering of the notes. J2 Global intends to enter into a new senior secured credit facility in the near term. J2 Global expects to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and the repurchase or redemption of other outstanding indebtedness.

Neither the notes, nor the related guarantees, have been nor will be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The notes and the related guarantees were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 6.0% senior notes due 2025 of J2 Global’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, j2 Cloud Services, LLC and j2 Cloud Co-Obligor, Inc.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the senior notes offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions and, with respect to the proposed use of proceeds, the availability of acquisition targets on acceptable terms or at all and J2 Global’s ability to enter into a new senior secured credit facility. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors described in J2 Global’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time by J2 Global with the SEC. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, J2 Global undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements.

j2 Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Renal Associates Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Nautic Partners
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
INVESTOR ALERT: Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Xencor Presents Initial Data From the Phase 1 Study of Tidutamab in Neuroendocrine Tumors at ...
Intel Wins US Government Advanced Packaging Project
Teva Launches First Generic Versions of HIV-1 Treatments TRUVADA (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir ...
PharmaCyte Biotech’s Investigational New Drug Application Placed on Hold by the U.S. FDA
Ross Stores Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
J2 Global Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1,200,000,000 Senior Notes
29.09.20
J2 Global Announces Agreement to Acquire RetailMeNot
24.09.20
J2 Global to Deposit $10 Million in Black-Run Banks and Credit Unions