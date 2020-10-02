 

Altabancorp Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Altabancorp (Nasdaq: ALTA) announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the Company’s financial performance.

Investment professionals who wish to ask questions regarding the Company’s financial performance will need to register to participate in the call by October 28, 2020 by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6513568. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

Other interested parties are invited to listen to the call via webcast. Additional information and a link to the webcast can be found on the Company’s investor relations website https://www.altabancorp.com.

The Company’s third quarter earnings release and investor presentation will be available prior to the call on the Company’s investor relations website https://www.altabancorp.com. An audio archive and written transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call. Forward-looking statements may be made and other material information may be discussed on this conference call. 

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for Altabank, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabank is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets of $3.1 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. Altabank has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about Altabank is available at www.altabank.com. More information about Altabancorp is available at www.altabancorp.com.

