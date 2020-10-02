 

A-Labs Capital II Corp. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With RDARS Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Labs Capital II Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALAB.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated October 1, 2020 with RDARS Inc. (“RDARS”). Pursuant to the LOI, the Company and RDARS have agreed to a proposed acquisition (the “Transaction”) by the Company of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of RDARS in exchange for the issuance of securities of the Company. The Transaction is intended to constitute the Company’s Qualifying Transaction under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

About RDARS

RDARS is a private corporation incorporated under the laws of the province of Ontario. Its primary business is the development and sale of its proprietary autonomous drone technology solution for the residential and small commercial security space. RDARS has created a fully autonomous “drone-in-a-box” and drone solution for real time alarm response, verification, and both autonomous and manual flight intervention. The drone technology is integrated into the properties security systems and is deployed autonomously upon a security breach. The drone system provides real-time data of the subject property and surroundings, and is transmitted in real time to the RDARS command & control center, in tandem with a security monitoring apparatus, that will dispatch authorities if necessary. The data can then be re-transmitted also in real time to the Public Safety Authorities providing an advance situation awareness for better preparedness and personnel safety upon approaching the property. RDARS is currently in discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States regarding the integration and standardization of the drone technology, and the Aircraft Worthiness Certifications and Drone Operational Certifications. RDARS expects to obtain regulatory approval for commercial usage by the end of first quarter 2021.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the LOI, the parties will negotiate a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) providing for the definitive terms of the Transaction. Other than certain provisions, including confidentiality and standstill provisions, the LOI is non-binding and is subject to the entering into of the Definitive Agreement. Either party may terminate the LOI if, among other things, the Definitive Agreement has not been entered into by November 16, 2020.

